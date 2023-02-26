Valerie Jarrett Reveals Obama Had Trayvon Martin Question Planted With Reporter at 'If I Had a Son' Press Conference | 25 Feb 2023 | Close Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett said in a video released Sunday to mark the 11th anniversary of the shooting death of Black Florida teen Trayvon Martin (as he pounded George Zimmerman's head into the sidewalk) that then President Barack Obama told her to plant a question about Trayvon with a reporter at a Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Jim Yong Kim for World Bank President held on March 23, 2012. Video and transcript of the event shows that only one question was asked at the event, and it was about Trayvon Martin. Video by Valerie Jarrett on the tenth anniversary of the death of Trayvon Martin where she mentions Obama wanting the Trayvon question planted with a reporter.