Vance wins Ohio Senate primary, handing Trump key victory | 3 May 2022 | J.D. Vance was projected to win Ohio's GOP Senate primary Tuesday, scoring the nomination after a brutal race and handing former President Trump a key victory after a late endorsement. The Associated Press called the race at shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET. Vance, the author of Hillbilly Elegy, won over a crowded field packed with Trump allies, including former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons and former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken. He will go on to face Rep. Tim Ryan (D) in the November general election to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R).