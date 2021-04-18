Vandals Smear Chauvin Defense Witness's Former Santa Rosa Home With Animal Blood | 18 April 2021 | The former Santa Rosa home of Barry Brodd, who testified as a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, was smeared with animal blood and had a severed pig's head dumped on the front porch in an early Saturday morning vandalism attack. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is currently on trial facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd. The victim called police after they were awakened by a group of suspects -- all dressed in black -- who threw a pig's head on their front porch and splattered blood on the front of their house and then fled. The vandalism to the victim’s house exceeded $400 making the crime committed by the suspects a felony vandalism.