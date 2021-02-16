Veep Kamala Harris takes foreign calls on behalf of Biden | 16 Feb 2021 | Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday held her second call with a foreign leader -- speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron after a talk earlier this month with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as with World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in January. Former Vice President Mike Pence occasionally spoke directly by phone with foreign leaders, but that role generally was performed by former President Donald Trump, especially last year.