Venezuela: Non-Existent Figure of Interim Government Eliminated | 30 Dec 2022 | Sectors of the Venezuelan opposition agreed this Friday to eliminate the figure of the so-called "Interim Government," which is not established in the Constitution of the Republic, headed by former deputy Juan Guaidó. The National Assembly, elected in 2015, no longer in force, but which held the non-existent figure of "interim president," had a meeting with members of the opposition in which they approved the proposal with 72 votes in favor, 29 against and eight abstentions. The former opposition deputy Guaidó proclaimed himself "interim president" of the country, a non-existent figure in the Venezuelan Constitution, in January 2019 and was supported mainly by the Government of the United States and its allies.