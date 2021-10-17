Vermont: 57% of October Covid deaths 'full vaccinated,' unvaxxed percentage unknown | 15 Oct 2021 | For the second straight week, the Vermont Dept. of Health on Tuesday listed the number of the most recent Covid-19 fatalities without distinguishing between vaxxed and unvaxxed. Health Commissioner Mark Levine was unaware of the vaxxed/unvaxxed breakdown of the 14 listed October fatalities, but promised his staff would provide that information. On October 13, DoH press spokesperson emailed the Chronicle: "As of today, eight of the last 14 deaths associated with Covid-19 were among people who were fully vaccinated." However, of the six remaining, there was no not-fully-vaxxed/unvaxxed breakdown.