Vermont: 76% of COVID deaths in the state during September were among the vaccinated --Covid rising faster among vaccinated Vermonters | 12 Oct 2021 | Positive Covid-19 test cases are up in highly-vaccinated Vermont while declining nationally, Vermont Department of Health reported today. Covid-19 positive cases last week were higher per capita among vaccinated Vermonters than unvaccinated. While positive cases are on the wane nationally, positive tests in 88.7% vaccinated Vermont are up 26%. Vermont had 14 Covid-19 deaths this month through October 11. Published data offers no breakdown in vaccinated-unvaccinated deaths... [Why?] There were definitely some vaccinated fatalities, he said, which he said is to be expected with a vaccine with a 90-95% effectiveness rate. By September 25 last month, 76% of Covid fatalities were vaccinated. Positive test cases among the fully vaccinated rate rose 7.1% last week, compared to 6.9% among the "not fully vaccinated."