Victoria police filmed handcuffing pregnant beachgoer as state authorities consider extending lockdown rules | 04 Oct 2020 | Echoing a similar incident a month ago, Victoria police have been caught on camera forcibly arresting a pregnant woman for allegedly breaching the 5km radius rule being heavy-handedly enforced throughout the Australian state. Footage of the dramatic arrest circulated online, showing a handful of armed police officers towering over a woman – described as pregnant by local media – at the Altona beach in the Melbourne area. An officer is seen trying to put a mask on the detainee as his colleagues handcuff her and repeatedly tell other beachgoers to stand back. People filming the incident could be heard shouting, "What did she do? Why are you arresting her?" As tensions grew, onlookers swarmed the police squad, yelling insults at officers.