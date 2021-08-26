Video appears to show Taliban taking joyride in US Black Hawk helicopter | 26 Aug 2021 | A video has emerged that appears to show Taliban fighters taking a Black Hawk helicopter on a joyride at an Afghan airport -- the latest example of how the insurgents are flaunting their newly acquired military gear and rubbing it in America's face. The former Afghan air force UH-60 Black Hawk is seen taxiing at an airport in Afghanistan, according to the Independent. However, it does not appear to leave the ground in the footage. Russian television network RT and tech and motoring outlet The Drive identified the airfield as Kandahar Airport in southeastern Afghanistan. Joseph Dempsey, a research associate for defense and military analysis at London think-tank the International Institute for Strategic Studies, also tweeted the clip and identified the airfield as Kandahar Airport.