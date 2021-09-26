Video emerges of cop throwing man headfirst into the ground in Melbourne --A Melbourne man who had his head smashed into the ground by a police officer was 'calling for his mum' when he woke up, a witness says. | 23 Sept 2021 | Warning: Graphic - A Melbourne man who was flung headfirst to the ground by a police officer who approached him from behind amid a high-intensity anti-protest operation was "calling for his mum" when he woke up from being unconscious, according to a "distressed" witness. Shocking footage has emerged of an officer walking up behind the man standing in Flinders Street Station yesterday, before violently slamming him headfirst into the ground. The video -- which police say they are investigating -- is being spread widely on social media and was filmed during widespread unrest in the city... The man's face can be seen bouncing off the ground as his headphones go flying. "This poor guy was calm, he was just talking to the police," the woman who posted the footage wrote in the caption.