Video Shows Federal Contractors Flying Illegal Immigrants Into New York at Night So It Won't 'Attract Attention' | 28 Jan 2022 | Video footage has emerged showing federal contractors flying illegal immigrants into Westchester, New York, overnight after they were released from the southern border last year... It shows migrants, including men, women, and children, being flown by the federal government under the cover of darkness from the southern border to White Plains, New York before being transported onto other parts of the United States via American Dream charter busses on Aug. 31, 2021. Throughout the footage, police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky, who is wearing the body camera, appears confused and can be heard questioning federal contractors who are overseeing the migrant transfers about what exactly is going on. In the background, a Boeing 737 which flew in from Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, several hours earlier, can be seen.