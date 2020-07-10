Video shows Seattle-area teacher scold 10-year-old for admiring Trump - mom --'I admire Donald J. Trump because he is making America great again,' the student wrote | 06 Oct 2020 | A Seattle-area middle school teacher scolded a 10-year-old student and briefly kicked him out of his virtual classroom last week after the child said he admires President Trump, his mother said. Brendan Stanton, a sixth-grade teacher at Perry G. Keithley Middle School in Tacoma, asked his students on Friday to name a person they admire and to state why. Students were supposed to type their answers in a chat room. "I admire Donald J. Trump because he is making America great again," the child wrote, "according to the Jason Rantz Show." "And because he is the best president the United States of America could ever, ever have. And he built the wall so terrorists couldn't come into in the U.S. Trump is the best person in the world. And that's why I had admire him." Stanton reportedly booted the child from the chat and proceeded to berate Trump without saying his name. The child's mother, Elsy Kusander, told Fox News she overheard Stanton and recorded his remarks.