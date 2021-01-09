Videos show monster tornadoes tear through New Jersey | 1 Sept 2021 | Multiple tornados swirled through New Jersey, ripping apart and flattening homes as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the tri-state area with furious downpours on Wednesday. As images of flattened and dissected homes in South Jersey circulated on social media, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Big Apple and lower Westchester County up to the city of New Rochelle. "Take shelter now in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building," the warning read. "If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter."