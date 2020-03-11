Vienna shooting: Gunman hunted after deadly 'terror' attack | 02 Nov 2020 | Gunmen armed with rifles have opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna, killing two people and wounding several more, police say. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a "repulsive terror attack" and said one gunman was also killed. Police were searching for at least one attacker who was still at large, the interior minister said. The shootings took place near Vienna's central synagogue but it is not yet clear if that was the target. One of the victims was killed at the scene of the shootings while a second - a woman - died later in hospital from her wounds, Mayor Michael Ludwig said. It is believed 14 other people remain in hospital, six in a serious condition. A police officer is among the injured, the interior ministry said.