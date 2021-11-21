Violent protests break out in Europe over vaccine mandates, lockdowns | 21 Nov 2021 | Violent protests have broken out against [tyrannical] COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns across Europe amid new tough rules to curb winter waves of the virus freedom. Demonstrators angry about the new measures gathered in Austria, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland, the French territory of Guadeloupe and the Netherlands to protest the moves. In the Netherlands, a second night of riots broke out Saturday over a partial lockdown, one day after police opened fire on people protesting the rules in Rotterdam. [They unable to shoot back? Sad!] Protesters hurled fireworks at police and set fire to bicycles in The Hague, as cops used horses, dogs and batons to chase the crowds away, the BBC reported.