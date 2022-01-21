Virginia Dems Block Ivermectin, HCQ Treatments for COVID Patients, Order Capitol Police to Throw Citizens Out | 21 Jan 2022 | Virginia State Senate Democrats blocked a bill on Thursday that would have allowed healthcare providers to prescribe Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to COVID patients, shutting down a public comment session and ordering Virginia Capitol Police officers to throw citizens out of the room. The move came as members of the Senate Education and Health Committee took up Senate Bill 73, introduced by conservative Senator Amanda Chase. The bill would have allowed licensed healthcare providers with prescriptive authority to prescribe Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to patients suffering from COVID-19. While all six Republicans on the Committee voted to advance the bill, all nine Democrats voted to kill it, ensuring that SB73 will never advance to the full Senate for a vote, where Democrats still hold a slim majority as seats in that chamber were not up for grabs during November’s GOP wave.