Virginia discovers nearly 19,000 dead people on voter rolls | 19 April 2023 | As Virginia election officials work to clean up the state’s voter rolls, they announced the discovery of a huge number of dead people still listed as registered voters in the state. After reviewing death records dating back to 1960, they found 18,990 deceased voters who had not been removed. "I knew that there was something there, but I didn't know that it was this big," said Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals. Beals said it was an error that was being corrected.