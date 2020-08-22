Heads up! Virginia health commissioner says coronavirus vaccine will be mandatory | 22 Aug 2020 | State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver told 8News on Friday that he plans to mandate [deadly, rushed] coronavirus vaccinations for Virginians once one is made available to the public. Virginia state law gives the Commissioner of Health the authority to mandate immediate immunizations during a public health crisis if a vaccine is available. Health officials say an immunization could be released as early as 2021.Dr. Oliver says that, as long as he is still the Health Commissioner, he intends to mandate the coronavirus vaccine. Virginia Freedom Keepers Director of Communications Kathleen Medaries, a mother of three from Chesterfield, says this is a matter of medical choice. "This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It's not a pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine issue," Medaries said... "He [Oliver] shouldn't be the one person to make a decision for all of Virginians," Medaries responded. [*We'll take your shot after you take ours.*]