Virginia Judge Hands Victory to Parents, Sides Against Prosecutor on School Board Recall | 07 Oct 2021 | A Virginia-based parent group attempting to oust five Loudoun County School Board members was given a small win after a Loudoun County Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday in favor of the organization's recall petition against a board member who sought to dismiss it. On Tuesday, a judge denied Loudoun County school board member Beth Barts's motion to dismiss the case and also removed Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj from the case. The group Fight For Schools and others have alleged that Barts was involved in a private Facebook group that violated the School Board's Code of Conduct and other laws after members allegedly tried to attempt to reveal private information about parents and opponents.