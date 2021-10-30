Virginia malls and shopping centers increase security amid ISIS threat | 29 Oct 2021 | Police in Northern Virginia are on a heightened state of alert as a new law enforcement alert warned of a potential threat against malls and shopping centers located just outside of Washington, D.C. The threat originated with ISIS and is the basis for the alert, sources told CBS News. "We have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and shopping malls," Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis said Friday. Police said the increased law enforcement presence will be in place through the Halloween weekend and ahead of Virginia's gubernatorial election.