Virginia pharmacy incorrectly administers Covid vaccine to 112 kids, officials pull remaining doses | 11 Nov 2021 | A pharmacy in Virginia incorrectly administered Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 shots to 112 children last week, according to the state Department of Health. Loudoun County Health Department director Dr. David Goodfriend Goodfriend alerted parents in a letter sent out Wednesday that Ted Pharmacy may have administered a lower dose than recommended. State and federal officials told the pharmacy to stop distributing shots altogether on Friday before seizing all of its Covid doses, a Virginia health department spokesperson said in a statement. Goodfriend added that his department was not aware of any children receiving too much vaccine. Virginia's Department of Health said Ted Pharmacy administered the improper vaccine doses from Nov. 3 to 4.