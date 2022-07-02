Virginia Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Seeking to Reinstate School Mask Mandates | 7 Feb 2022 | The Virginia Supreme Court rejected on Feb. 7 a lawsuit that challenged Gov. Glenn Youngkin's order barring mask mandates in state schools. The lawsuit was filed in January by a group of parents in Chesapeake against the governor's mask order, which stipulated that parents should have the right to choose whether their children should wear masks while in class. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares both described the ruling as a victory for parents in Virginia. According to the Supreme Court ruling, the justices wrote that they have "no opinion on the legality of EO 2" and dismissed the lawsuit on procedural grounds.