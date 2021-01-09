Virginia Tech Disenrolls 134 Unvaccinated Students | 1 Sept 2021 | Virginia Tech has disenrolled more than 100 students for not meeting the COVID-19 vaccine requirement before the start of the fall semester, the university said Tuesday. Some 134 students are no longer enrolled because they did not submit proof that they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or get approved for medical or religious exemptions by the start of classes on Aug. 23, Mark Owczarski, the associate vice president for university relations, told Fox 8.