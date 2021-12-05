Virginia under state of emergency, some gas stations out of fuel after Colonial Pipeline shutdown --GasBuddy reported a 7.6% outage rate for Virginia. | 11 May 2021 | Some gas stations in Hampton Roads were running out of gas Tuesday as people flocked to the pumps, reacting to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. The situation pushed Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to issue a state of emergency. Executive Order 78 is in place to give fuel transportation waivers and funding for state and local governments to increase the gasoline supply.