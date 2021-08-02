Virginia woman dies shortly after receiving coronavirus vaccine | 06 Feb 2021 | A Virginia minister died shortly after she received a coronavirus vaccination, authorities said Friday. Drene Keyes, 58, received her Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Warsaw, which is about 80 miles north of Newport News, before falling ill, Warsaw police Chief Joan Kent told NBC News. Keyes remained at the clinic for 15 minutes after the shot, as recommended, before returning to the clinic later that day, Kent said. She was rushed to VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital, where she died Saturday.