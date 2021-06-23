Virginia's Loudoun County School Board silences public comment after raucous meeting, 2 men arrested --Loudoun County School Board meetings have become major events in the community | 22 June 2021 | The embattled school board of Virginia's Loudoun County cut off public comments during a fiery meeting Tuesday as residents traded barbs over new transgender policy proposals. The meeting followed weeks of protests from district parents who oppose some of the measures, which they have criticized as potential left-wing indoctrination and a violation of parental rights... Former state Sen. Dick Black, a Republican, excoriated the board over its treatment of Cross and allegations that progressive community members had organized a list of their conservative neighbors to harass and publicly shame. The chamber erupted in cheers, prompting the board to vote 9-0 to end public comment for the rest of the meeting - which led to loud chants of "Shame on you" directed at the board and demands that members resign. At least two people were arrested as parents cut off from speaking before the board remained in the room to deliver their prepared remarks to others in the crowd.