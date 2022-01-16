Virginia's New GOP Governor Ends Vaccine Mandate for State Employees, Mask Mandates in Schools | 15 Jan 2022 | Glenn Youngkin, the first Republican to win the state of Virginia since 2009, was sworn in as the state's 74th governor on Jan. 15. Within hours of his inauguration, he signed 11 executive actions including lifting the mask mandate in Virginia schools and "ending divisive concepts, including critical race theory, in public education." He also signed an executive directive rescinding the vaccine mandate for all state employees. The 55-year-old former business executive, in his inauguration speech at Richmond, emphasized a "common path forward" with "our deep and abiding respect for individual freedom."