Virus Variant Affects Vaccinated People More Than Unvaccinated People - Study | 12 April 2021 | A study from Tel Aviv University found that a South African variant of the China virus affects people vaccinated with the Pfizer shot more than unvaccinated people. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, indicated that the B.1.351 variant of the virus was found eight times more in individuals who were vaccinated--or 5.4 percent against 0.7 percent--against those who were not vaccinated... "We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South African variant among people vaccinated with a second dose, compared to the unvaccinated group," said Adi Stern of Tel Aviv University. "This means that the South African variant is able, to some extent, to break through the vaccine's protection."