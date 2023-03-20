Vision Impairments in Patients After COVID-19 Vaccination, Doctors Caution Possible Risks | 18 Mary 2023 | House Rep. Mike Belcher (R-N.H.) has been suffering from ocular migraines for almost two years. He took his first Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA immunization in April 2021, and things have not been the same since. Around 12 hours after the shot, Belcher recalled developing symptoms of severe flu and neurological symptoms soon manifested in a matter of days. One unusual symptom stood out: His vision became strange. He started to notice that the red and green color balance in his eyes would shift, and dark spots would appear in his field of vision. Belcher would soon be tormented with painful headaches preceded by a blinding light that would cause searing pain at the back of his eyes... After being transferred from specialist to specialist, Belcher was finally hospitalized in May 2021... Alabama-based neurologist and neuroradiologist Dr. Diane Counce told The Epoch Times that since the vaccine rollouts, she has also seen many patients who, after vaccination, would develop migraines, or experience a worsening or increased frequency of symptoms. These migraines would often manifest with temporary blindness.