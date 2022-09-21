Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens | 21 Sept 2022 | Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine approaches the seven-month mark. Putin said such a move was necessary to take an urgent decision to protect our people in the "liberated lands" and that the decree had been signed. He announced the move in a bid "to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the security of our people." "We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience. He added that people living in areas of Ukraine under Russian control do not want to be "under the yoke of neo-Nazis" and doubled down on referendums in the areas. During a televised address, he also issued a threat to the West stating: "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to defend Russia and our people, we will use all means we have. This is not a bluff."