Voicemail indicates Joe Biden knew of Hunter deals with 'spy chief of China' | 27 June 2022 | Joe Biden called his son Hunter in late 2018 to discuss a New York Times article detailing the younger Biden's dealings with a Chinese oil tycoon accused of economic crimes -- telling him, "I think you're clear," according to a report Monday. The voicemail, discovered on a cellphone backup contained on Hunter Biden's infamous discarded laptop, would appear to contradict President [sic] Biden's continued denial that he ever talked with his disgraced 52-year-old son about his overseas business transactions -- and was aware they could be improper. "Hey pal, it's Dad," Joe Biden said, the Daily Mail reported. "It's 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance, just give me a call..." Biden then made his intentions clear. "I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good,' Biden continued. "I think you're clear. And anyway if you get a chance, give me a call, I love you."