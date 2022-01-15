Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast including San Francisco Bay Area under tsunami advisory | 15 Jan 2022 | A tsunami advisory has been issued for the west coast, including right here in the Bay Area. It comes after a tsunami hit Tonga's largest island, reportedly sending waves flooding into the capital after an underwater volcano in the South Pacific exploded in a violent eruption. Berkeley police say people living in the Marina or the area of need to evacuate immediately. The Berkeley Fire Department has ordered a mandatory evacuation in the Marina area or those living in the area due to Tsunami warning. Two to three foot waves are due around 7:30 a.m. About 113 people have been evacuated.