Volunteer in AstraZeneca-Oxford University coronavirus vaccine clinical trial dies, report says | 21 Oct 2020 | A volunteer involved in AstraZeneca and Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine trial has died, Brazilian health authority Anvisa announced on Wednesday, according to Reuters. An investigation into the death is ongoing, but the trials will continue. The Wall Street Journal, citing local Brazilian press reports, said the volunteer was a man in his 20s from Rio de Janeiro... In the U.S., clinical trials involving AstraZeneca have been put on hold pending an FDA investigation into a "possible serious adverse event." On Wednesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters that he was unaware of any plans to resume the trials as the case was still under FDA review.