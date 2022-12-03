VoterGA Presentation Finds Electronic Manipulation and Ballot Image Tampering | 10 March 2022 | On Monday, March 7, Garland Favorito and David Cross from VoterGA held a press conference at which they released the group’s latest findings. The presentation was entitled "Conclusive Evidence Showing Fulton 2020 Election Results Were Electronically Manipulated" and featured a 15 point analysis conducted by VoterGA's volunteer research team over the past year. One of the researchers, Ron C, was on hand to explain the technical aspects of the findings. 15 points were presented...