Voting machines at Pennsylvania mall left unsecured - report | 21 May 2021 | A media investigation found unsecured voting machines at a mall in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, prompting calls for answers by Republicans and local officials following local elections this week. The machines, each of which appeared to be in some type of container, were left in a public walkway inside the Terrace Plaza mall, and residents urged the WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News I-Team to investigate. After asking questions about the situation, the team reported the devices were moved to a secured room by mall employees. "I don't think they should be in the middle of the mall area. I told them where the room is over there to keep them secure. But we watch them," mall manager Laura Gruene told the outlet, adding that the machines had been left out since Tuesday, when votes were cast there in Hazleton's 5th Ward.