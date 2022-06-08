VP Joe Biden met with two Chinese energy execs in the West Wing - the FIFTEENTH meeting with businessmen tied to his son's company - who days later sent Hunter a fawning email offering to fix his $102k luxury EV --Two executives for Chinese energy company Wanxiang secured a meeting with VP Joe Biden in the West Wing in July 2014, according to White House visitor logs --A client of Hunter Biden's company Seneca Global Advisors partnered with Wanxiang in 2012 on a $1.25billion natural gas plant in China | 5 Aug 2022 | Two Chinese businessmen with ties to Hunter Biden's company met with Joe Biden at the White House and followed up with the VP's son days later with a fawning email and invitation, records reveal. The meeting is the fifteenth to be uncovered between Joe and businessmen linked to Hunter. Executives for Chinese energy company Wanxiang secured a meeting with the vice president in the West Wing in July 2014 with just one day's notice, according to White House visitor logs. A client of Hunter's company Seneca Global Advisors partnered with Wanxiang in 2012 on a $1.25billion natural gas plant in China. The ceremony for the signing of the deal between Hunter's client GreatPoint Energy and Wanxiang was attended by then Chinese vice president Xi Jinping. Wanxiang is a major Chinese company, and also partnered with the North Korean state for a giant copper mine.