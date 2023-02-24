Wagner Fighters Took Control of Berkhovka, Near Bakhmut | 24 Feb 2023 | Wagner fighters took control of the village of Barkhovka located on the north-western outskirts of Bakhmut. Before the outbreak of hostilities, about a hundred people lived in Berkhovka. The village is located north of Artemovsk (also known as Bakhmut) and is adjacent to the previously liberated Paraskovievka. The control of the village was claimed by the head if Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin on February 24. "Berkhovka is completely under our control. The units of the Wagner PMCs fully control Berkhovka."