'Wagner' Group Soldiers Raise the Russian Flag After Historic Victory in Bakhmut, Ukraine | 20 May 2023 | Earlier this morning, Gateway Pundit contributor Paul Serran reported that Bakhmut, Ukraine had fallen. This was a major blow to Ukraine, NATO, the Biden regime, and the globalists. As Paul reported: "Artyomovsk (Russian name) is an important city in the Donbas, the Russian-speaking region comprised of the Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts (states). The defense of the ethnic Russians in this region was one of the primary objectives of Putin in his Special Military Operation, so the capture of this key regional logistics and transport hub is crucial to the Russian plans of liberating the areas of Donetsk Oblast still under Kiev's control. While U.S. and UK officials have, as of late, tried to downplay the strategic importance of Bakhmut (Ukrainian name), deeming it to be merely 'symbolic,' Ukrainian president Zelensky stated that a loss in Bakhmut would mean an open road for Russian forced to attack other important cities in Eastern Ukraine..."