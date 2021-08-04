Wake County halts mass vaccinations of J&J vaccine at PNC Arena after 'adverse reactions' - four transported to local hospitals | 08 April 2021 | (NC) The Johnson & Johnson mass vaccination clinic at Raleigh's PNC Arena has been put on hold "out of an abundance of caution" as of Thursday after some people had an "adverse reaction" to the vaccine. Out of the 2,300 Johnson and Johnson vaccines administered on Thursday at the site, Wake County officials said 18 total patients reacted to the vaccine. Four were transported to local hospitals and fourteen others had minor reactions. The four others are being evaluated and are expected to be released. All reactions occurred during the 15-minute observation period after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.