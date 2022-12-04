Walgreens starts rationing baby formula as supply-chain crunch hits new parents - 29% of the top-selling formulas are out of stock at stores across the US --A recent study by Datasembly, a company that tracks retail records, revealed 29 percent of all top-selling formulas are out of stock at stores across the nation | 10 April 2022 | A national shortage of baby formula brought on by pandemic-related supply-chain issues has forced US retailers such as Walgreens to ration the all-important product. The company - the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States behind CVS - said Friday that amid the supply-chain crunch, it is limiting customers to three infant and toddler formula product purchases at a time, at its 9,021 US locations. A company spokesperson told DailyMail.com that the restrictions, already in effect, stem from an "increased demand and various supplier issues," as it was revealed that 29 percent of all top-selling formulas are out of stock at stores across the nation.