Walmart vs. Whiteness --The company's new training program tells hourly employees that they are guilty of "internalized racial superiority." | 14 Oct 2021 | Walmart Inc. has launched a critical race theory training program that denounces the United States as a "white supremacy system" and teaches white, hourly wage employees that they are guilty of "white supremacy thinking" and "internalized racial superiority." According to a cache of internal documents I have obtained from a whistleblower, Walmart launched the program in 2018 in partnership with the Racial Equity Institute, a Greensboro, North Carolina, consulting firm that has worked extensively with universities, government agencies, and private corporations. The program is based on the core principles of critical race theory, including "intersectionality," "internalized racial oppression," "internalized racial inferiority," and "white anti-racist development." Since the program's launch, Walmart has trained more than 1,000 employees and made the program mandatory for executives and recommended for hourly wage workers in Walmart stores.