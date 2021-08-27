The war in Afghanistan cost America $2.3T over two decades --The cumulative cost of the Afghanistan war is $2.31 trillion | 26 Aug 2021 | America's nearly 20-year military mission to reshape Afghanistan was the United State's longest foreign war, with a death toll in the tens of thousands and a multi-trillion-dollar price tag that future generations will be paying off for years to come. The war in Afghanistan began in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks [inside job] on Oct. 7, 2001, as part of former President [sic] George W. Bush's wider war against terrorism... The cumulative cost of the war -- including operations in Afghanistan and Pakistan -- is $2.31 trillion, according to new figures published this week by the Brown University Costs of War project. That figure does not include future expenditures, including lifetime care for U.S. veterans or future interest payments on money borrowed to fund the war.