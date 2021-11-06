Was Trump right about hydroxychloroquine all along? New study shows drug touted by former president can increase COVID survival rates by 200% --A growing number of studies are now suggesting the drug could be useful | 10 June 2021 | A [safe] malaria drug which Donald Trump was condemned for hailing as a possible COVID-19 treatment can increase survival rates by up to 200 per cent, scientists say. Scientists found that when ventilated patients with a severe version of COVID were given high doses of hydroxychloroquine with zinc, their survival rates could increase dramatically... The former president had previously touted hydroxy as a potential miracle treatment, with scientists lining up to insist he was wrong to do so. Yet Trump's allies on Wednesday were highlighting the study, conducted by Saint Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey on 255 patients. It was published on May 31 on the medical site medRxiv.