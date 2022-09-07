Washburn Fire: Yosemite's Highway 41 entrance closed, 703 acres charred --The wildfire is spreading near the southern entrance to Yosemite and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias | 9 July 2022 | Crews are battling a wildfire that has shut down part of Yosemite National Park and has closed the Highway 41 entrance into the park. The Washburn Fire is spreading quickly near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove and has burned 703 acres as of 6:30 am Saturday, growing by 237 acres overnight. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the community of Wawona and the Wawona Campground. The Highway 41 entrance to the park is now closed, so people evacuating Wawona will need to head north towards the Yosemite Valley.