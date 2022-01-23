Washington, D.C., 'Defeat the Mandates' march calls for end to 'draconian' COVID-19 vaccine requirements --Between 30,000 and 35,000 people attended the protest | 23 Jan 2022 | The "Defeat the Mandates" march took to the streets and monuments of Washington, D.C., as protestors and speakers called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates nationwide. A number of major U.S. cities including D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Boston have implemented citywide rules requiring residents to show proof of vaccination at certain establishments, such as restaurants and gyms. The peaceful protest started around noon at the Washington Monument and headed first to the Lincoln Memorial, where it remained while a series of speakers took to the steps to share their experiences of the past year and their reasons to call for an end to the vaccine mandates.