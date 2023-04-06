Washington, D.C., area 'explosion' sound caused by military jet pursuing civilian plane - Department of Defense --Department of Defense confirmed the loud noise heard in the DC area was caused by a military jet that broke the sound barrier | 4 June 2023 | A loud explosion sound heard in the Washington, D.C., metroplex area, and areas as far east as the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and west as Manassas, Virginia, was a military aircraft. The City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management reported that the boom was in fact caused by an authorized DOD flight. "The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight," the office said. "This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time." Bowie, Maryland, officials confirmed that the sonic boom heard was from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews.