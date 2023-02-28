Washington, D.C. City Council says bill for allowing non-citizens to vote is now law - report --The law allows for qualified non-citizens to vote as long as they reside in the city for at least 30 days | 27 Feb 2023 | A Washington, D.C., effort to allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants and foreign diplomats according to the Wall Street journal, to vote in local elections is now law. The City Council passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act amid criticism from Republicans. Congress had a 30-day review period, during which lawmakers could have pushed to block the legislation. The review period ended last week, the council said Monday, WAMU reported. The House pushed to block the D.C. law from taking effect but the Senate ran out of time before the review period ended.