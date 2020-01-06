Washington, DC, imposes 7 pm curfew after night of violent demonstrations | 01 June 2020 | Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced a 7 p.m. curfew on Monday night following an outbreak of violent demonstrations across the nation's capital and dozens of cities across the U.S. Bowser said "significant damage" had been done to the downtown areas, as protests over the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police turned violent, with incidents of arson, vandalism and clashes between protesters and the police. Washington Police Chief Peter Newsham said 88 people were arrested on Sunday night, with half of those charged with "felony rioting." Seven police officers were injured but none were hospitalized.