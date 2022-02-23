Washington DC issues alert as it braces for trucker protest | 22 Feb 2022 | Washington DC issued an alert Tuesday as officials brace for an expected caravan of trucks arriving in the nation’s capital to emulate the anti-mandate trucker protests in Canada. "Mayor [Muriel] Bowser is being briefed by public safety officials as we continue to monitor the situation closely, and our agencies remain in regular contact with their local, regional and federal partners,” the alert said, according to a screenshot posted by Fox DC reporter Lindsay Watts. "Layered mitigation measures are being put in place, including some that will be visible to the public and others that are not," the alert states. "We appreciate the approval of our DC National Guard traffic support request as we pull together the resources to support out public safety personnel."