Washington, D.C., men who allegedly posed as federal agents had stockpile of weapons, new filing shows | 8 April 2022 | A new federal court filing is shedding light on the lengths that two Washington, D.C., men went to allegedly pose as federal agents, including stockpiling weapons, tactical gear, and hard drives. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were both arrested on Wednesday at a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C during a multi-federal government agency raid of several units. The men were charged with false impersonation of a federal officer in a U.S. District Court on Thursday. Federal prosecutors filed a motion for detention on Friday morning, showing some of what the Federal Bureau of Investigations and other agencies found when they executed the search warrant on Wednesday, including a stockpile of weapons allegedly owned by Taherzadeh and Ali.